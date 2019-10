The government only keeps statistics for state-run secondary schools and academies. See how your child's school performs against the national average of 43% of pupils achieving a grade 5 or higher in GCSE English and Maths.

1. Wooton Upper School Hall End Road, Bedford, MK43 9HT - 44.1% of students achieved a grade 5 or higher in English and Maths. Google other Buy a Photo

2. Bedford Free School Cauldwell Street, Bedford, MK42 9AD - 42.4% of students achieved a grade 5 or higher in English and Maths. Google other Buy a Photo

3. St Thomas More Catholic School Tyne Crescent, Bedford, MK41 7UL - 41.2% of students achieved a grade 5 or higher in English and Maths. Google other Buy a Photo

4. Mark Rutherford School Wentworth Drive, Bedford, MK41 8PX - 32% of students achieved a grade 5 or higher in English and Maths. Google other Buy a Photo

View more