Have your say on new school for children with special needs in Kempston

A new school on the grounds of the former Robert Bruce Middle School in Kempston is in the works,

Bedford Borough Council wants to hear from you as it unveils plans for a new purpose-built school for children and young people with a special educational need and/or disability (SEND).

If given the go ahead, the 200-place school in Hillgrounds Road would cater for children aged two to 19

Bedford Special Educational Needs School

Two online consultation events have been organised - one on Wednesday, February 9 between 12.30pm and 2pm and the other on Thursday, February 10, between 6pm and 7.30pm.

The Bedford Special Educational Needs School would be run by Bedford Inclusive Learning and Training Trust.

Cllr James Valentine, portfolio holder for education and children's services, said: “This is a significant investment for children with a special educational need and/or disability in the borough, and I strongly encourage residents to look at the plans and provide their feedback on this important project."

The leading construction specialists Wates have been appointed following a competitive tender to oversee the design and construction of the new school.

Catherine Assink CEO of Bedford Inclusive Learning and Training Trust (BILTT) said: “Creating new schools from scratch is no small task but the team at BILTT has an excellent track record, with three successful schools to date.”

The plans are available to view here or by calling 0800 689 5209 and asking for a hard copy to be posted.