Have your say on new primary school at Wixams

Bedford Borough Council wants to hear your views on plans for a new primary school in Wixams.
The school would serve families living in both Bedford and Central Bedfordshire and will open in September 2024.
Advertisement
Advertisement
And the consultation closes at 5pm on Friday, March 24.
Advertisement
Advertisement
Cllr James Valentine, portfolio holder for children’s services and education, said: “It is our duty to ensure there are enough school places for children in the borough and this new school would meet that demand.”