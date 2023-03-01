News you can trust since 1845
Have your say on new primary school at Wixams

The consultation closes later this month

By Clare Turner
10 hours ago
Updated 1st Mar 2023, 11:43am

Bedford Borough Council wants to hear your views on plans for a new primary school in Wixams.

The school would serve families living in both Bedford and Central Bedfordshire and will open in September 2024.

You can have your say on the proposals here

And the consultation closes at 5pm on Friday, March 24.

Cllr James Valentine, portfolio holder for children’s services and education, said: “It is our duty to ensure there are enough school places for children in the borough and this new school would meet that demand.”

