Harrold Primary Pupils honour 80th Anniversary of VE Day at Village Memorial
Harrold Primary Academy, located on The Green in the village of Harrold, Bedfordshire, serves children aged 4 to 11 and is part of the Meridian Trust. The village of Harrold lies nine miles north-west of Bedford on the north bank of the River Great Ouse, with a history dating back to the Domesday Book.
During the event, Cllr. Tickle read an excerpt from Sir Winston Churchill’s famous VE Day speech, emphasising the importance of learning from the past while recalling the mixture of joy and sorrow experienced on that day. The children then took turns reading poems, including pupils Beatrice, Harry, Izzie, and Will B. delivering their pieces with confidence and clarity. Harry’s reading of ‘The Longest Day’ by Rob Aitchison moved one member of the public to tears.
Rev. Curtis led a reflective prayer, honouring those who lost their lives in past conflicts and those still affected by war today. The ceremony concluded with Harry and Izzie laying a wreath at the base of the memorial, symbolising the community’s respect and remembrance.
Callum Brown, Headteacher of Harrold Primary Academy, said: “Our pupils showed great maturity and respect throughout the ceremony. Taking part in such significant community events helps them connect with our history and understand the sacrifices made for our freedom.”
Cllr. Tickle praised the children’s knowledge and engagement, noting how well they understood the significance of VE Day and the events that shaped it.
For more information about Harrold Primary Academy, please visit: https://www.harrold.beds.sch.uk/