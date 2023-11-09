Harrold Primary Academy celebrates a positive new Ofsted report

Harrold Primary Academy, part of Meridian Trust, is celebrating being recognised as a ‘Good’ school by Ofsted.

Previously rated ‘Requires Improvement’ in a 2019 inspection, pupils and staff are incredibly proud of the impressive progress made.

Harrold Primary Academy, based in the north Bedfordshire village of Harrold, was praised in a number of areas during its recent inspection. In particular, the inspectors noted the positive relationships pupils have built with each other and with staff.

The report recognised how pupils in Reception thrive (as they shared happily with the inspectors) in their welcoming learning environment and commended Harrold for being a school where ‘pupils behave well’ and ‘try their best in all they do’. It was also praised for being a school ‘where pupils achieve well’.

Debonair Brown, Headteacher of Harrold Primary Academy, said: “I am extremely proud of the school team and our pupils. The staff have worked tirelessly to ensure that our pupils learn in an environment that is stimulating, engaging and fun.”

‘’Our children enjoy opportunities that ‘nurture their talents’.

‘’We value and greatly appreciate our parents, the wider community, and our Trust in achieving this success. We are so fortunate to have a close sense of community in Harrold.’

She continued: ‘’We are extremely pleased that the inspection rightly identified ‘how well pupils with special educational needs and/or disabilities (SEND) learn alongside their peers and how SEND pupils are included in all aspects of school life, accessing the same curriculum as everyone else’.’’

The inspection report reflected a wide range of extra learning opportunities the school provides for its pupils. For example, the additional educational visits that help to bring pupils learning alive, the ‘much-loved’ residential visits that develop resilience and the wide range of extracurricular opportunities that the children benefit from.

Lesley Birch, Deputy Chief Executive Officer at Meridian Trust, said: “We are thrilled to see that this report reflects the strengths of Harrold Primary Academy and congratulate all on what they have achieved”.

“We are exceptionally proud to have this school within our Trust family and we look forward to continuing our work together, to achieve even more success in the future.”

No doubt, a proud day and an exciting new chapter for all at Harrold Primary Academy.