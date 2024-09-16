Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

The Harpur Trust has awarded bursaries totalling £65,600 to help Bedford pupils afford university.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Bedford Today, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

16 students received them at a special event before embarking on their academic journey – studying a wide range of subjects including midwifery, graphic design, games art, law, acting, nursing, computer science and archaeology.

The scheme is open to those in year 13 studying in Bedford state schools including: Bedford Academy, Bedford College, Biddenham International School and Sports College, Kempston Academy, Kimberley STEM College, Mark Rutherford, Sharnbrook Academy, The Bedford Sixth Form, St Thomas More Secondary & 6th Form and Wixams Academy.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The students are awarded £3,600 spread across three years and they can use the money to help with study costs including accommodation, books, food, IT, transport or course materials.

University bursaries totalling £65k have been awarded to Bedford students (Picture: Harpur Trust)

The Harpur Trust also awarded two postgraduate students £4,000 each to complete a PGCE and a MSc in clinical immunology.

Nicola McKenzie, grants manager, said: “We are really proud of our university bursary scheme as it helps students who have overcome significant personal challenges with the spiralling costs of studying for a degree or postgraduate course. It’s just fantastic we get to support them on that journey.

“The bursaries enable students to concentrate on their courses, reducing anxiety and stress, leading to better mental health. Some students say without the bursaries to give them a helping hand, they wouldn’t have gone to university.

“We also keep in touch with the students who update us on their progress and also help feedback and input, as a youth focus group, about various ideas and projects we are running."