Harpur Trust awards £65k in university bursaries to Bedford students
and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565
16 students received them at a special event before embarking on their academic journey – studying a wide range of subjects including midwifery, graphic design, games art, law, acting, nursing, computer science and archaeology.
The scheme is open to those in year 13 studying in Bedford state schools including: Bedford Academy, Bedford College, Biddenham International School and Sports College, Kempston Academy, Kimberley STEM College, Mark Rutherford, Sharnbrook Academy, The Bedford Sixth Form, St Thomas More Secondary & 6th Form and Wixams Academy.
The students are awarded £3,600 spread across three years and they can use the money to help with study costs including accommodation, books, food, IT, transport or course materials.
The Harpur Trust also awarded two postgraduate students £4,000 each to complete a PGCE and a MSc in clinical immunology.
Nicola McKenzie, grants manager, said: “We are really proud of our university bursary scheme as it helps students who have overcome significant personal challenges with the spiralling costs of studying for a degree or postgraduate course. It’s just fantastic we get to support them on that journey.
“The bursaries enable students to concentrate on their courses, reducing anxiety and stress, leading to better mental health. Some students say without the bursaries to give them a helping hand, they wouldn’t have gone to university.
“We also keep in touch with the students who update us on their progress and also help feedback and input, as a youth focus group, about various ideas and projects we are running."
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.