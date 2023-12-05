“We could all take a leaf out of their books,” says councillor

Pupils exploring their garden. Picture: Central Bedfordshire Council

Four schools near Bedford have been awarded Green Flags for their commitment to sustainability.

The Green Flag is a symbol of excellence in environmental education and sustainable practices given out by the Eco-Schools Keep Britain Tidy environmental charity.

Marston Moreteyne VC School and Cherry Trees Day Nursery in Cranfield were awarded a Green Flag with Distinction, while Haynes Lower School was awarded a Green Flag with Merit. St Mary's VA CofE Lower School in Clophill received a Green Flag. They are among 21 Central Bedfordshire schools to be awarded the flags.

Cllr Tracey Wye, executive member for Sustainability and Climate Resilience at Central Bedfordshire Council, said: “We should all be proud of the younger generation who have a responsibility to the environment that puts many adults to shame. Achieving these prestigious awards shows how dedicated pupils and staff are to taking action and enjoying the positive effects of living sustainably.

This past academic year, Central Bedfordshire Council gave schools advice from a dedicated sustainability officer. In May the Sustainability Team hosted an Eco-Schools Conference to showcase sustainable school practices across the Central Bedfordshire area.