Great result for Goldington Academy boy

UKMT summer school 2024

Outstanding GCSE achievements by Rayyan from Goldington Academy.

He secured an impressive seven 9s and four 8s, along with a distinction.

Prior to this, Rayyan also made history as the first student from his school to be invited to the prestigious UKMT Summer Maths Residential.

He is now set to continue his academic journey at Cambridge Maths School, where he will study Maths, Further Maths, Physics, and Computer Science.