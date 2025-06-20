Great Ouse Primary Academy celebrates new swimming pool thanks to community support

Great Ouse Primary Academy in Bedford is enjoying the benefits of its new outdoor swimming pool this term, thanks to generous support from local organisations.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Bedford Today, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The temporary 25ft pool, now a permanent asset for the school, sits on the outdoor play area at the back of the site and is being used every day by pupils for swimming lessons until the end of the summer term.

This week marks Drowning Prevention Week (14th–21st June 2025), making the timing of the pool’s opening especially relevant as the school raises awareness and promotes water safety among its pupils.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

This exciting addition was made possible by donations from GSF Car Parts, who provided a Roder Marquee, and Infinity Fire Prevention ltd, who gifted the pool itself.

Pupil Kobe, enjoying a swimming lesson at Great Ouse Primary Academy’s new swimming pool

Chris Payne, Headteacher of Great Ouse Primary Academy and the school’s very own pool plant operator, said, “We are incredibly grateful for the generosity of our local partners. This pool is a fantastic resource for all our pupils and is already making a huge difference to their experience at school.”

He continued, “being able to offer in-house swimming lessons is particularly important for our SEND children, who sometimes find it challenging to access off-site facilities. The support from our community has been amazing, and we are proud to be able to offer this opportunity to every child.”

Steve Horne, CEO, GSF Car Parts, added, “As a business looking to expand our reach into the Bedford area, we’re committed to supporting the local community. Helping Great Ouse Primary Academy with this new facility is a great way for us to get involved and make a positive difference.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The pool is tested for chlorine and hygiene levels three times each day to ensure a safe environment for all. Two of the school’s PE teachers have just completed their lifeguard training and are now qualified to supervise pool activities, while a qualified swimming teacher delivers daily lessons to all pupils.

1) Pupil Michael and Swimming Teacher, Shannon Mullane at Great Ouse Primary Academy’s new swimming pool

The new pool has sparked plenty of enthusiasm among pupils. One pupil explained, “Swimming at school makes lessons feel different - like we’re getting to do something special every day.”

Great Ouse Primary Academy is part of Meridian Trust, whose values include a strong emphasis on learning outside the classroom. This new resource is a great example of how community support will help these children learn new skills, stay safe, and enjoy school in exciting new ways.

For more information about Great Ouse Academy, please visit: https://www.greatouse.beds.sch.uk/

For more information about Meridian Trust, please visit: https://www.meridiantrust.co.uk/