Gravenhurst Academy rated Outstanding again by Ofsted

In their report, inspectors described Gravenhurst as “a small school with big ambitions”.

They highlighted “an enthusiasm for learning” that pupils developed from the moment they joined in Reception and that grew as they moved through the school.

The report also noted how pupils flourished in the friendly environment and the thoughtfully designed and ambitious curriculum that had been put in place by both the school and trust.

Staff and pupils at Gravenhurst Academy celebrating being rated Outstanding by Ofsted inspectors

Principal Debbie Randall said: “I am very pleased with our Ofsted report and proud to be the Principal of Gravenhurst Academy! We have never let our size get in the way and children certainly do flourish at our school.

“Being part of the BEST family has also contributed to our success due to the support we receive from the trust.

“I would like to thank my wonderful staff, who always go the extra mile to ensure our children get the best education possible. We are like a big family with children benefiting from staff who know them very well and are warm and nurturing, supporting them to achieve their best.”

Mrs Randall added: “I would also like to thank our parents who are very supportive of the school. Our Outstanding result is definitely a team achievement!”

BEST Chief Executive Officer Dr Alan Lee said: “This report is exceptional and richly deserved. Gravenhurst Academy is indeed a ‘small school with big ambitions’.