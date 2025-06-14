Grange Academy Community Farm Open Day celebrated with joy and community spirit

Catherine Assink, BILTT CEO speaking at The Farm's open day.

One of Bedford Inclusive Learning and Training Trust’s schools, Grange Academy welcomed the local community for a joyful and well-attended Community Farm Open Day to celebrate the launch of its new on-site farm.

The event was officially opened by Mohammad Yasin MP for Bedford and Kempston, Cllr Jane Walker, Bedford Borough Council Cabinet Member for Valuing Families Children’s Services, and Catherine Assink, CEO of BILTT, which runs Grange Academy. They were joined by Andrea Foster, Animal Care Lead and farm owner, and Rachel Timms, Headteacher at Grange Academy.

Pupils proudly brought along their friends and families to enjoy a day filled with fun activities and a strong sense of community. The wider Bedford community also joined in the celebration, creating a welcoming, inclusive atmosphere.

Guests were welcomed with bacon butties and juice and enjoyed a wide range of attractions including face painting, sheep shearing, a bouncy castle, tractor displays, sweet and cake stalls, and a performance from local cheer squad Elements Elite. Local care homes, a fitness company and Mr Ice Cream Man added to the day’s friendly buzz.

Catherine (BILTT CEO), Mohammad Yasin MP and Rachel (Grange Headteacher)

The Community Farm at Grange Academy offers real-world learning experiences that help pupils grow in confidence, responsibility and independence. It supports pupils across a range of needs and is designed to offer therapeutic benefits alongside practical skills. It will also serve as a shared learning resource across the wider BILTT family of schools.

Rachel Timms, Headteacher, said:

"This day was a celebration of everything Grange Academy stands for — inclusion, learning and community. Seeing our pupils and their families enjoying the space together was incredibly moving and something we will all remember."

Andrea Foster, Animal Care Lead, said:

Catherine Assink (CEO of BILTT), Mohammad Yasin MP, Cllr Jane Walker, Rachel Timms (Headteacher), Andrea Foster (Farm Lead)

"Animals have a unique way of reaching our pupils. The farm is more than a space — it is a place where confidence grows and pupils learn care and responsibility through real-life experience."

Catherine Assink, CEO of BILTT, said:

"At BILTT we believe in working together across our schools to create meaningful opportunities for all our pupils. Grange Academy Community Farm is a fantastic example of how collaboration can bring learning to life and offer enriching experiences across the trust."

The next Grange Academy Community Farm Open Day will take place on Saturday 20 September from 10am to 2pm and all are welcome.