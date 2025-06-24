Grammar School targets Bedfordshire parents on benefits of boarding

A leading grammar school is raising awareness to parents in Bedfordshire about the 'exceptional' A-Level results of its boarders who achieve around 15 per cent higher grades than their day student peers.

The Royal Grammar School (RGS) in High Wycombe is a selective state grammar school for boys aged 11–16. It also has a a thriving co-educational Sixth Form which, from this September, will be open to girls for the first time in 400 years.

In 2024, A-level results in England saw a 0.6 per cent rise in the number of entries awarded A* to -A from 27.2 per cent in 2023 to 27.8 per cent compared to 2023.

However, at RGS, Year 13 leavers achieved 48 per cent and boarders 63 per cent at A* to -A – a 15 per cent increase. At A*-B, day students were rewarded with 78 per cent and boarders a whopping 86 per cent and eight per cent higher.

The school said the ‘boarders stood out for their resilience, focus, and achievement’ and attributed this success to the ‘structure, support, and nurturing environment that define its state boarding provision’.

Jon Scourfield, Assistant Head and Director of Boarding, said: “We’re extremely proud of all our Year 13s, whose dedication and hard work paid off to gain exceptional results which will enable them to like study at some of the

most prestigious courses and universities in the UK.

“We also hope these results inspire the next group of RGS boarders to go on to achieve their true potential. These results are a testament not only to the hard work and commitment of our boarders, but also to the unique advantages of the boarding experience at RGS.

“Boarding offers students consistency, academic focus, and a strong sense of community - all of which contribute to their outstanding outcomes. As a state boarding school, RGS offers an affordable alternative to independent schools while maintaining the highest standards of academic excellence and pastoral care.

“We have a purpose-built boarding house, and our caring boarding community is focused on wellbeing and personal development. As one of the few state boarding schools in the country, RGS continues to prove that top academic outcomes and exceptional care do not have to come with a high price tag.”

Located just 30 minutes from London and Heathrow Airport, RGS is one of top grammar schools in the country and will be opening its doors to prospective students - including boarders from Year 7 and upwards and their families - on Thursday, July 3, 2025 (5.30pm–8:00pm).

He added: “We’re offering a tailored experience for families considering boarding - including parents and students based outside the area in Bedfordshire - tours of the modern boarding house, a look at the school’s academic and sports facilities, and the chance to meet current boarders and staff.”