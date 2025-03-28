Government gives Bedford council £2.25m to fund new places for pupils with special needs
It’s part of a total investment of £740 million to provide 10,000 new school places across the country.
According to the Government, the money will pay for adaptations and expand specialist units in mainstream as well as the new places.
Bridget Phillipson, education secretary, said: “As part of our Plan for Change, we want every family to have access to a good local school for their child, breaking the link between children’s background and their opportunities in life.
“This investment is a big step towards delivering not only enough school places, but the right school places, supporting all children and particularly those with SEND, and plugging the significant gaps in provision we inherited.
The Department has also announced details of a £2.1 billion investment for the 2025-26 financial year to improve the condition of the school and sixth-form college estate in England. The money will go towards replacing roofs, windows and heating systems.
