GCSE success for Bedford Academy students

By Jessica Fludgate
Contributor
Published 21st Aug 2025, 12:22 BST
Updated 21st Aug 2025, 12:48 BST
Bedford Academy Student Opening GCSE Resultsplaceholder image
Bedford Academy Student Opening GCSE Results
Students and staff at Bedford Academy are celebrating another strong year of GCSE results, with continued improvements across key performance measures.

Results in English and Maths saw a 3% increase at both grade 9–4 and 9–5 levels compared to last year. Notably, the number of students achieving top grades (9–7) more than doubled, with nearly 20% of the cohort securing a top grade in either English or Maths. The average point score across all students has also risen, reaching 4.36.

Most Popular

These results reflect the sustained hard work of students and staff, and the strong support from families and the wider school community.

Standout student performances include:

Hide Ad
Hide Ad
Bedford Academy Students Opening GCSE Resultsplaceholder image
Bedford Academy Students Opening GCSE Results
  • Lalita Sheimar – Average grade of 8.83, including eight grade 9s
  • Isaac Ayoola – Average grade of 8.33, including four grade 9s and four grade 8s
  • Klaus Mukibi – Average grade of 8.22, including four grade 9s

Bedford Academy’s Sixth Form has also seen a record number of applications this year, with all 150 Year 12 places now filled by a mix of returning BA students and those joining from other schools.

Headteacher Mr Chris Deller said “We are incredibly proud of our Year 11 students. They’ve worked incredibly hard, shown real determination, and these results reflect their efforts. We look forward to seeing many of them continue their journey with us in the Sixth Form.”

Congratulations to all our students on their achievements and best wishes for the next exciting chapter.

Related topics:Students
News you can trust since 1845
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice