GCSE success for Bedford Academy students

Bedford Academy Student Opening GCSE Results

Students and staff at Bedford Academy are celebrating another strong year of GCSE results, with continued improvements across key performance measures.

Results in English and Maths saw a 3% increase at both grade 9–4 and 9–5 levels compared to last year. Notably, the number of students achieving top grades (9–7) more than doubled, with nearly 20% of the cohort securing a top grade in either English or Maths. The average point score across all students has also risen, reaching 4.36.

These results reflect the sustained hard work of students and staff, and the strong support from families and the wider school community.

Standout student performances include:

Lalita Sheimar – Average grade of 8.83, including eight grade 9s

Bedford Academy’s Sixth Form has also seen a record number of applications this year, with all 150 Year 12 places now filled by a mix of returning BA students and those joining from other schools.

Headteacher Mr Chris Deller said “We are incredibly proud of our Year 11 students. They’ve worked incredibly hard, shown real determination, and these results reflect their efforts. We look forward to seeing many of them continue their journey with us in the Sixth Form.”

Congratulations to all our students on their achievements and best wishes for the next exciting chapter.