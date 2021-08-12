GCSE results: Sharnbrook Academy in Bedford celebrates well-deserved results

Sharnbrook Academy

Students at Sharnbrook Academy in Bedford are being congratulated today after receiving their hard-earned and well-deserved GCSE results.

After a very challenging two years, the students received their grades and shared their successes with staff over a celebration breakfast, kindly provided by Tesco Bedford, Sainsbury’s Bedford and Waitrose Rushden.

Students’ results across the year group were excellent, and some of the stand-out performances include:

> Lauren Gill and Rachel Walsh who each achieved 11 grade 9s

> Isabella Whetstone who achieved 10 grade 9s and 1 grade 7

> Samuel Bennett and Molly Lugsden who each achieved 7 grade 9s, 3 grade 8s, 1 grade 7

> Ruby Green who achieved 5 grade 9s and 6 grade 8s

> Ella O’Dell and Samuel Walter who each achieved 6 grade 9s, 3 grade 8s and 2 grade 7s

> Kitty Humphreys who achieved 5 grade 9s, 2 grade 8s and 3 grade 7s

> Olivia Kirchin who achieved 4 grade 9s, 6 grade 8s and 1 grade 7

Clare Raku, Academy Principal at Sharnbrook Academy, said, “Despite the disruption and uncertainty of the last eighteen months, our year 11 students have remained positive, focused and determined throughout.

"We are incredibly proud of our students and delighted they have achieved the grades needed to move onto the next stage of their education, training or employment.