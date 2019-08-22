GCSE results: Sharnbrook Academy

Sharnbrook Academy was “so proud” of its students’ GCSE results today.

Across all Year 11 there were 160 of the highest grade (grade 9) awarded, with the attainment of the highest grades (7-9) 1.4 per cent above national figures.

Eight students achieved six or more grade 9s, with two students achieving 9 of these highest grades and three students achieving 8.

Of nearly 4,000 GCSE exams taken, 76.7 per cent were awarded the standard pass (grade 4) with 59.3 per cent a strong pass (grade 5).

Some of our most notable achievements were made by:

Theo Bredell: nine grade 9s, two grade 8s, and a grade A in further maths;

Catherine Brewer: nine grade 9s, one grade 8, one A* in further maths, and a grade 6;

Mya Hesketh-Bream: eight grade 9, 2 x grade 8, and a grade 7;

Emma Riley: eight grade 9, two grade 8, one grade A in further maths, and a grade 6;

Anna Brewer: seven grade 9, two grade 8, one A* in further maths, and a grade 7;

Niamh Lewis: six grade 9, four grade 8, and a grade 7;

Malak Mahran: six grade 9, three grade 8, two grade 7, and an A in further maths.