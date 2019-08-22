GCSE results: Mark Rutherford School

Youngsters at Mark Rutherford School in Bedford were celebrating their GCSE results this morning.

High-achievers included James Rowntree with nine Grade 9s and one Grade 8, Amy Buttice with eight Grade 9s and two Grade 8s, Kaylie Spicer with seven Grade 9s and three Grade 8s, James Duxbury with five Grade 9s and three Grade 8s, and Hares Zamany with five Grade 9s.

Headteacher Mr Millard said: “We are very proud of what our students have achieved.

“Congratulations to all the students and staff for their hard work which has resulted in such positive outcomes. We wish all our students the very best for their next steps.”