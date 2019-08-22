GCSE results: Kimbolton School

Students were saluted for their “excellent results” at Kimbolton School.

36 per cent of all grades were awarded at the top 9 or 8 grades (equivalent to the old A*) and 58 per cent at 9-7 (old A*/A). 29 students achieved nine or more 9-7 grades. This included results for International GCSEs in nine subjects.

Ella Edwards and Ben Smith both achieved nine 9s – the new top grade. Close behind with at least nine grade 9 or 8s were Patrick Choy Winters, Amelia Crimp, Andrew Dowdell-Stent and Grace Johnson), Kobe Grant and Jasmine Henson, Christopher Neal, and Alistair Severn.

The majority of the year group will be continuing in Kimbolton School’s Sixth Form next month.

Headteacher Jonathan Belbin said: “These excellent results reflect the hard work of our pupils and staff and I am especially delighted by the total of 174 9s achieved by a wide range of pupils.”