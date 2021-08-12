GCSE results: Castle Newnham pupils praised after 'excellent' results

Castle Newnham pupils celebrating their results.

Castle Newnham pupils are once again celebrating excellent results in this year’s GCSE exams.

Principal, Ruth Wilkes praised their efforts, especially in the light of the challenges of the Covid-19 pandemic.

She said: “We are so proud of our pupils for their hard work and enthusiasm and of all the staff who’ve taught and supported them over the years.

“Their excellent results are a credit to them all.

"These wonderful young people not only leave us with great qualifications to give them access to whatever they wish to do next but also, post-pandemic, with enhanced patience, resilience, self-reliance and perhaps a unique sense of the fragility of our world which will serve us all well as they make their way as active citizens.

“We wish each and every one of our class of 2021 every future success and happiness and thank them for the contribution they have made at Castle Newnham.”