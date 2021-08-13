GCSE results: Boys at Bedford School celebrated superb set of results

Luca Moretto

Boys at Bedford School celebrated another superb set of GCSE results, having made the very most of the various periods of online and in-person learning throughout the last 18 months.

James Hodgson, Head Master, said, “We could not be more delighted for this cohort who have overcome the challenges that the last 18 months have thrown at them.

"They have shown a great deal of strength and resilience and, together with their teachers’ unwavering support and sheer hard work, they all deserve to be thoroughly proud of what they have achieved.”

Troy Arora

Callum Ward was one of the school's highest achievers is excited to start A-Levels in mathematics, biology, computer science and chemistry.

After collecting his superb results, Oliver Pope spent the day wakeboarding with other boys in his year group to celebrate and share in their success together.

Oliver has chosen to study the International Baccalaureate (IB) course at Sixth Form with a key focus on higher level physics, chemistry, and mathematics as well as Spanish, English and economics.

Luca Moretto’s top grades will give him the step up he needs on his journey to get involved with international politics. He will be studying English, maths, Latin, and history in the Sixth Form.

Khush Shah

Gideon Chan was in a state of “absolute delight and excitement” when he received his results. While he knew he had worked hard, seeing his results in black and white was quite immense.

He will now study geography, history, economics and music technology, and plans to follow his passion for geography at university.

Khush Shah, another student who gained top grades is hoping for a future in engineering. He is planning to study maths, economics, physics and chemistry.

Troy Arora made his family very proud with his outstanding results, which, despite putting in the hard work, he still can’t quite believe.

Oliver Pope

Troy is wasting no time about looking to the future and said: “I am proud of my results, but I don’t feel the urge to boast about them. Instead, they seem like a milestone to me that I’m happy I achieved but I also want to work beyond.”

Callum Ward