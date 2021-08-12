GCSE results: Biddenham School students 'rose to the challenge'

Tanvir Uddin

Biddenham school is pleased to report more outstanding achievements by its students in their GCSEs following on from this year's excellent A-level results.

Top achievers included Tanvir Uddin, with an amazing eight grade 9s and two grade 8s and Hanifa Begum who gained five grade 9s and 8s,

This year, following the cancellation of exams, grades were awarded through a process of teacher assessed grades, against a national standard and approved and awarded by the exam boards.

Hanifa Begum

Eleanor Grylls, head of school, said: “We are incredibly proud of the way that our students rose to the challenge of adapting to a new assessment process and made the most of the opportunity to prove themselves, especially after such a difficult and disrupted year.