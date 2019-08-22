GCSE results: Bedford Modern School

Bedford Modern School’s top-performing GCSE student paid tribute to their school this week.

43 per cent of grades awarded were 9, 8 or A*, the highest number in the school’s history.

And 18 per cent of the grades hit the top mark of 9 and the average grade achieved was a 7(A).

Michael Chamberlain was the top performing student in the year group achieving a clean-sweep of 11 grade 9s and an A in additional maths.

He said: “I am delighted with my results. I am so grateful for the support from my teachers and couldn’t have achieved this without them.” Michael will be staying at BMS to study chemistry, German, maths and further maths and aspires to study maths or science at Cambridge in the future.

Top-performing female student Hanna Lewicka achieved an impressive nine grade 9s and will now go on to study biology, chemistry, maths and German at A Level.

She said: “I am very happy with my results and pleased that all my hard work has paid off. I am looking forward to joining the Sixth Form and hope to study veterinary medicine at university.”

Headteacher Alex Tate said: “Despite all the pressures brought about by changes to GCSEs during the past couple of years, this really is an excellent set of results. With an impressive 98 per cent of grades at 9–4 or A*–C, our students should be very proud indeed.”