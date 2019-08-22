GCSE results: Bedford Girls’ School

editorial image

Almost 70 per cent of GCSE results at Bedford Girls’ School were top grades today.

And one third of the year group were awarded ten grades at 9-7 (A*-A) across their subjects.

Overall the pass rate was 96 per cent.

Headteacher Jo MacKenzie said: “I am extremely proud of the girls and their achievements, we have once again maintained exceptionally high standards.

“The girls have achieved excellent results, whilst also developing a wider set of skills, and they can now embrace the opportunities that Sixth Form study will bring with confidence. I look forward to seeing them flourish.

“These results come at the end of a summer of success, with impressive results at both A Level and the International Baccalaureate Diploma Programme.

“They are testament to our ethos and teaching which focuses on developing within each student intellectual curiosity and a sense of self-belief, so that they can truly succeed both inside and outside of the classroom.”