GCSE results: Bedford Girls’ School

Almost 70 per cent of GCSE results at Bedford Girls’ School were top grades today.

And one third of the year group were awarded ten grades at 9-7 (A*-A) across their subjects.

Overall the pass rate was 96 per cent.

Headteacher Jo MacKenzie said: “I am extremely proud of the girls and their achievements, we have once again maintained exceptionally high standards.

“The girls have achieved excellent results, whilst also developing a wider set of skills, and they can now embrace the opportunities that Sixth Form study will bring with confidence. I look forward to seeing them flourish.

“These results come at the end of a summer of success, with impressive results at both A Level and the International Baccalaureate Diploma Programme.

“They are testament to our ethos and teaching which focuses on developing within each student intellectual curiosity and a sense of self-belief, so that they can truly succeed both inside and outside of the classroom.”