GCSE results: Bedford Free School

Bedford Free School students produced the school’s best-ever GCSE results today.

Just shy of two-thirds of students achieved a grade 4 (pass) or better in both English and maths, 44 per cent achieved a grade 5 (strong pass) or better in both subjects, and well over 80 per cent achieved a grade 4 or better in at least two science GCSEs.

Additionally, half of all pupils achieved grade 4 in the English Baccalaureate, significantly above the national average, and passes at grade 4+, 5+ and 7+ increased again across almost all subjects.

Top-perofrming subjects included English, maths, English literature, Spanish, French, geography, history, and computing.

Principal Tim Blake said: “I am very proud of our school.

“The community of staff and pupils deserve the huge successes we are celebrating this morning. This is the outcome of five years of incredibly hard work.

“I am privileged to have worked alongside fantastic parents, pupils and my wonderful and committed staff team, all of whom have contributed to these achievements.

“Staff and pupils have really embraced the motto of the school, to go the extra mile.

“I cannot wait to see what this group of pupils goes on to achieve and contribute to Bedford and the country.”