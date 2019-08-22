GCSE results: Bedford Academy

Religious studies, child development, health and social care, music, food, and sport were stand-out subjects at Bedford Academy in this year;s GCSE results.

Youngsters who did particularly well include Blessy Inbaraj (seven grade 9s, two grade 8s and a Distinction*), Serendipity Bath (three grade 9s, five grade 8s, a Distinction* and a Distinction), and Kamran Chalal (three grade 9s, four grade 8s, two grade 7s and a Distinction).

A school spokesman said: “We are celebrating a good set of GCSE results with positive progress, building on last year’s success in a period where there has been major changes to the school.

“We are extremely proud of all of our staff and students for their fantastic efforts in the last academic year and we look forward to building on this success from September 2019 onwards.”