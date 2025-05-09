From book to catwalk: Bedford College Hair & Beauty students transform stories into stunning styles in spectacular showcase

Throughout the afternoon, the college’s Brooks Hair & Beauty Salon was transformed into a hub of creative energy as students brought their ideas to life on their models. From intricate hair designs to detailed makeup looks, each student showcased their technical skills and artistic interpretation, drawing inspiration from novels spanning fantasy, classic literature, and contemporary fiction.

The final looks were then taken to the Corn Exchange, where models walked the runway in front of an enthusiastic audience in a visually stunning display of the students’ hard work and vision.

“The creativity and attention to detail this year were phenomenal,” said Gemma Jones, Head of Department at Bedford College. “What truly stood out was the passion and dedication our students brought to every stage of the process, from initial concept to the final presentation. They’ve worked incredibly hard and shown real talent and professionalism throughout. We are so proud of everything they’ve achieved, and we’re genuinely excited to see where their skills take them in the industry. The future of hair and beauty looks very bright with this group of rising professionals.”

The Brooks Hair & Beauty Show has long been a highlight of the college’s calendar, providing students with the chance to work in a professional environment while gaining hands-on experience in live event preparation. This year’s literary theme pushed their skills even further and allowed them to showcase not just technical ability but storytelling through style.

Ellie Andebnam, Level 2 Beauty student at Bedford College and the winner of the Hair & Beauty competition in 2024, said, “Winning the Hair & Beauty Event in 2024 was such a big moment for me, it really boosted my confidence and showed me what I’m capable of. This year, I’ve based my look on the Queen of Hearts, using dramatic lashes, bold red tones, and even contact lenses to really bring the character to life. The tutors at Bedford College have been amazing, helping us all with new techniques and how to manage our time better. I’m hoping to move on to the Theatrical Makeup course next so I can keep building my skills.

Louise Woodward, Level 2 Ladies Hairdressing course said, “Being part of the Hair & Beauty Event 2025 has been such an exciting experience. My look is inspired by Harry Potter and Aragog, I’ve created a dramatic headpiece featuring a large Aragog spider, with his spiderlings climbing up my model. It’s been amazing bringing this fantasy concept to life. My tutor has been incredible, especially in helping me figure out how to achieve the hairstyle I envisioned, the support has really inspired me. After completing my course, I’m planning to move on to Level 3 and then into barbering as well. I want to be able to offer a wide range of services so I’m not limited in the clients I can work with. Events like this are a huge confidence boost, seeing my work come together really well gives me even more motivation for next year.”

Bianca Nastase, a Level 1 learner, was the overall winner at this year's Bedford College Hair and Beauty event.

Audience members praised the event as “inspirational” and “incredibly professional,” with many left in awe of the students' talent and confidence.

To find out more about the Hair & Beauty courses available at Bedford College, visit https://bedfordcollegegroup.ac.uk/colleges-and-campuses/bedford-college/

2 . Contributed Bedford college student models - final looks Photo: Submitted Photo Sales

4 . Contributed Bedford college student models - final looks Photo: Submitted Photo Sales