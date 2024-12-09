From apprentice to tutor: Jack Orchard inspires next generation at Bedford College

A student from Bedford College has taken an inspiring journey from studying as a carpentry and joinery apprentice to becoming a trainee tutor there.

Jack Orchard, aged 21, from Flitwick, began his carpentry and joinery apprenticeship in November 2022, working with Settler Ltd while attending Bedford College for block-release sessions. He successfully completed his End Point Assessment and finished his apprenticeship in February 2024, demonstrating dedication and skill.

Keen to make an impact beyond his trade, Jack approached his tutor and training coordinator to express his interest in teaching. Inspired by the support he had received during his own learning journey; he was eager to contribute to the learning experience for future students.

In September 2024, he started his new role as a trainee tutor within the carpentry and joinery team at Bedford College.

Reflecting on his journey, Jack said: "When I joined Bedford College as a student, I never imagined I’d one day be on the teaching side. My apprenticeship was life-changing. It taught me not just practical skills but also confidence and problem-solving abilities. Now, I want to inspire students in the same way my tutors inspired me. It’s incredibly rewarding to help them develop their skills and see their progress. I hope my experience shows them that there are no limits to what they can achieve.”

Brian Evans, interim head of Department for Construction at Bedford College, said: "Jack is only into his second month and already he is developing those skills needed to become an outstanding FE lecturer. He is very proactive and inquisitive which is always good. It’s been fantastic to see him progress, not only through his apprenticeship but now into a teaching role here at Bedford College.

“We’re incredibly proud that the College has been able to provide Jack with the skills and confidence needed to take this next step in his career. Watching him transition from a student to a valued member of our teaching team is a real testament to the opportunities that apprenticeships and further education can offer.”

Jack’s progression from apprentice to tutor exemplifies the ethos of Bedford College, which is committed to nurturing talent and empowering individuals to reach their full potential. His story also highlights the versatility of apprenticeships, which not only provide career-specific skills but also open doors to new opportunities.