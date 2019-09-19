Freshers Week comes to Bedford

The University of Bedfordshire will host Freshers Week begining this Saturday.

Fun activities taking place across the Bedford and Luton campuses will include a silent disco, bowling, laser quest, and a comedy night arranged by Beds Students’ Union (SU).

Freshers’ fairs will be held at the Luton campus on Tuesday 24 September and at the Bedford campus on Wednesday 25 September, where students can find out about support services and what is on offer around the university and the local area.

Beds SU president Liam Bloomfield isaid: “Freshers’ Week is always my favourite time of the year and this year is no different.

“My team and I have put on a range of events and activities to suit a variety of interests. Freshers is the perfect time to unwind the stresses of moving and really settle into university life.”