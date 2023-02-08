Thousands of families across Bedford, who are entitled to income-related free school meals, will be given vouchers for the February half-term break.

Funded through the Household Support Fund, the council will give each eligible child £15 vouchers.

Don't miss out on your food vouchers

And with over 6,650 children eligible for free school meals – make sure they don’t miss out.

Does your family receive one of the following benefits?

· Universal Credit - with an annual earned income of no more than £7,400 after tax

· Income Support

· Income-based Jobseeker’s Allowance

· Income-related Employment and Support Allowance

· Support under Part 6 of the Immigration and Asylum Act 1999

· The guaranteed element of Pension Credit

· Working Tax Credit run-on (paid for the four weeks after you stop qualifying for Working Tax Credit)

· Child Tax Credit (with no Working Tax Credit) with an annual gross income of no more than £16,190

· Early Years Pupil Premium