Free school meal vouchers available for Bedford children this month
Thousands of families across Bedford, who are entitled to income-related free school meals, will be given vouchers for the February half-term break.
Funded through the Household Support Fund, the council will give each eligible child £15 vouchers.
And with over 6,650 children eligible for free school meals – make sure they don’t miss out.
Does your family receive one of the following benefits?
· Universal Credit - with an annual earned income of no more than £7,400 after tax
· Income Support
· Income-based Jobseeker’s Allowance
· Income-related Employment and Support Allowance
· Support under Part 6 of the Immigration and Asylum Act 1999
· The guaranteed element of Pension Credit
· Working Tax Credit run-on (paid for the four weeks after you stop qualifying for Working Tax Credit)
· Child Tax Credit (with no Working Tax Credit) with an annual gross income of no more than £16,190
· Early Years Pupil Premium
· Two Year Old Funding