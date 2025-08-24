Free laptops gifted by SEVA Trust UK to honour young talent

SEVA Trust UK, a Bedford based registered charity working on Education, Health, Environment and Social Welfare, gifted laptops to children doing exceptional community services and studying additional Indian languages at Sunday schools run by local charities and community groups.

Students from different age groups who are studying Punjabi and other Indian languages in Bedfordshire (in addition to their normal full-time education) and also involved in voluntary work at the local community centres and places of worship, received medals and free laptops.

Students were selected by Guru Nanak Gurdwara, Gobind Singh Gurdwara, Sri Guru Ravidass Temple and Ramgarhia Sikh Society, all registered charities in Bedford who run evening or Sunday free schools to help children to learn Punjabi and other Indian languages.

One of the recipients Divjot Kaur (14), a student of Sunday Punjabi School run by Guru Nanak Gurdwara, who was selected for her regular voluntary services at the temple and achieving Punjabi GCSE Grade 8, she said “I am so pleased to receive the medal and a laptop. I didn’t have a personal laptop at home and this is going to give me a big help to access digital education”.

SEVA Trust Youth Volunteers

Devinder Kaur Garbri, a retired teacher of Biddenham Upper School who coordinates free Punjabi language classes at Ampthill Road Sikh Temple said ‘This is an excellent initiative by SEVA Trust to support and honour young children. There are many children without IT equipment at home and these laptops will help to fulfil their educational goals and encourage other children to learn additional languages and get involved in community services in their spare time.”

Chairman of SEVA Trust, Charan Sekhon MBE said: “In line with our charity objectives to support educational initiatives and help students from diverse communities, we decided to support and honour exceptional young tenant who are making positive contributions in line with the concept of Seva (selfless service) and are high achievers in education.

"In 2023, SEVA Trust donated 55 laptops and we received excellent feedback from the students, parents and local community organisations so we decided to do the same this year with focus on honouring young role models.

"SEVA Trust is involved in a wide range of projects in Bedford and in India helping the most disadvantaged communities and students. It is run by all unpaid volunteers without a single paid staff in the UK. Anyone wishing to support or find out more about our work, please visit our website”