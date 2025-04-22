Free breakfast clubs roll out at eight schools in and around Bedford

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

The first free breakfast clubs were delivered today (Tuesday) to eight schools in Bedford and the surrounding area.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Bedford Today, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

As part of the Government scheme, parents will now be able to save up to 95 additional hours and £450 per year if their child attends free breakfast clubs every day – plus all pupils will also get at least 30 minutes of free childcare.

The schools are:

Alameda Middle School, Ampthill

Picture: PA

Greys Education Centre, Kempston

Hazeldene School, Bedford

The Hills Academy, Bedford

Maulden Lower School

Priory Primary School, Bedford

Turvey Primary School

Westoning Lower School

Prime Minister Keir Starmer said: “As a parent, I know that the combined pressures of family life and work can often feel impossible to juggle. That is why our manifesto promised to make parents lives easier and put more money in their pockets with free breakfast clubs. Under a year since we came into office, this government is delivering that through our Plan for Change.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“The rollout of free breakfast clubs is a truly game-changing moment for families in this country. They mean parents will no longer be hamstrung by rigid school hours and have the breathing space they need to beat the morning rush, attend work meetings and doctors’ appointments, or run errands. And crucially, it means better life chances for children.

“By making these clubs free and universal, we’re doing something that previous governments have never done. We’re going further and faster to deliver the change working families deserve. That’s the change this government was elected to deliver.”

Have you got a story you want to share with our readers?

You can now send it to us online via YourWorld

It's free to use and, once checked, your story will appear on our website and, space allowing, in our newspapers