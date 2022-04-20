Five Bedford schools to come under new trust title

Cambridge Meridian Academies Trust (CMAT) and Cambridge Primary Education Trust (CPET) have confirmed their voluntary merger – and will be known as the Meridian Trust.

It affects 23 CMAT primary, secondary and special schools as well as five CPET primary schools, educating approximately 17,000 pupils.

The Bedford schools are Sharnbrook Academy, Lincroft Academy, Great Ouse Primary Academy, Harrold Primary Academy and Oakley Primary Academy.

Lesley Birch (Meridian Trust, deputy CEO) and Mark Woods (Meridian Trust, CEO) with pupils from Hatton Park Primary School

The voluntary merger was finalised following a public consultation carried out by both trusts.