Five Bedford schools join Cambridge Meridian Academies Trust

Academies from the Sharnbrook Academy Federation (SAF) multi-academy trust have now officially joined Cambridge Meridian Academies Trust (CMAT).

Sharnbrook Academy, Lincroft Academy, Harrold Primary Academy, Great Ouse Primary Academy and Oakley Primary Academy are now part of the CMAT family.

The SAF Trustee board made the decision to join CMAT following changes to the leadership at the trust and a desire to take a fresh strategic direction with a larger regional trust.

Sharnbrook Academy

Mark Woods, chief executive officer of CMAT, said: “We are thrilled to welcome these five new schools to CMAT.

“We have already been able to make significant impact in supporting the schools over the summer, including refurbishing buildings and introducing new IT equipment to broaden pupils’ educational experiences in the classroom.

“There is a lot of excellent practice we can learn from each other.”

The merger takes the total number of schools CMAT operates in the region across Cambridgeshire, Northamptonshire, Bedfordshire and Lincolnshire to 23.

Lincroft Academy

Andrew Hencken, principal at Lincroft Academy, said: “We are also looking forward to sharing our best practice with other schools and working together to provide the best possible education for our pupils."