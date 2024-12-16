Fire crews rescue child after roof fall at St John's School in Kempston

A child fell on a flat roof on school premises on Monday, December 9

A pupil at St John’s School had to be rescued from a roof by firefighters.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Bedford Today, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

At 2.34pm, last Monday (December 9), a crew from Kempston were called after the child fell on a flat roof on school premises in Bedford Road, Kempston.

They used a triple ex ladder to rescue the child who was then left in the care of its parents.

When approached by Bedford Today, the school said "no comment".