Fire crews rescue child after roof fall at St John's School in Kempston
A pupil at St John’s School had to be rescued from a roof by firefighters.
At 2.34pm, last Monday (December 9), a crew from Kempston were called after the child fell on a flat roof on school premises in Bedford Road, Kempston.
They used a triple ex ladder to rescue the child who was then left in the care of its parents.
When approached by Bedford Today, the school said "no comment".
