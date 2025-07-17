Film student has screenplay shortlisted at LA Film Festival

A final-year student from the University of Bedfordshire was selected as a finalist for this year’s Los Angeles Short Film Festival with a script he wrote during his studies.

Ciprian Daniel Pavel – also known professionally as Ian Roman – wrote his original screenplay ‘Escape’ while studying for his Film Production degree at Bedfordshire, where he will graduate from this month.

‘Escape’ was selected as a finalist in the highly contested Screenplay category.

It is a thought-provoking fiction drama about a character trapped in a virtual reality simulation, with the screenplay exploring complex themes of truth, illusion, and self-discovery.

Speaking about his work, Ciprian said: “Reaching the finals at the Los Angeles Short Film Festival with my short film ‘Escape’ has brought me immense satisfaction. It has not only been a proud moment but also given me a great boost in confidence. I am now even more determined to submit my work to other festivals in the future.”

His work is an example of the University’s Career-Powered Education model – an approach designed to ensure students graduate with real-world experience, practical skills, and industry insight.

Kelli Watson, Senior Lecturer in Film Production at the University, added: “Cip has worked hard over the past four years. He joined the University’s Foundation degree in Film Production and has progressed all the way to achieve a BA Hons. Cip has a flair for scriptwriting, and I hope that this achievement is the first of many. It just goes to show that hard work, dedication, and a little bit of taking a chance can really kick off your career in the world of film.”

The Los Angeles Short Film Festival provide filmmakers with an opportunity to share their works and is one of the leading platforms for new voices in short-form storytelling and screenwriting.

To find out more about studying media, film, and television with the School of Arts & Creative Industries, visit: https://www.beds.ac.uk/howtoapply/departments/arts-and-creative-industries/