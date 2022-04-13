Fears school pool in Bedford could close over lack of funding

A primary school could be forced to shut its pool unless funds are found.

Carlton Primary School has been lucky enough to have the facility for over 20 years.

But after all this time, it’s showing its age and it’s feared the pool may not even open for the summer if cash isn’t found.

Carlton Primary School

The school's parents teachers association has set up an appeal to help raise the £10,000 needed

Amanda Farrell from the association said: “We have applied for grants from various organisations and this forms part of the overall fundraising plan, but the costs of running and maintaining a swimming pool are high as you can imagine.

"This has been exacerbated by both Covid and the current cost of living crisis. As a result we need money from as many sources as possible.”

For years, the pool has been used during the school day as well as in after-school sessions.

Amanda added: “It has provided generations of local children with their first experience of swimming.

"it enables the school to start children swimming much earlier – even in reception – than would be possible otherwise.”

Any money raised will pay for maintenance, upgrading the chemical dosing system, the chemicals themselves, a new pool cover, upgrading the changing facilities as well as general maintenance and running costs.

As well as the GoFundMe page and grants, the school has collected £350 through an Easter wreath-making evening, The Fox, in Carlton, is donating cash from its village fete and there’s also an Easter hunt in the village to raise funds.

Amanda added: “In the short term we need to raise a proportion of the money by the end of May to ensure the pool is up and running for the second half of the summer term – probably around £5,000 to £7,000 but this is also a long-term fundraising issue.”

If you think you can help visit the school’s GoFundMe page here