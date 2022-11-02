Fears over education standards addressed as Stewartby school winds down

Children starting at Stewartby’s middle school this September will still be attending a “thriving school” even though plans are in place to close it in 2026.

A ‘have your say’ consultation has started this week on the proposed change to a two-tier system instead of a three-tier one for the schools in Wootton, Stewartby and Cranfield.

If these proposed changes go ahead, Chiltern Learning Trust will close Marston Vale Middle School in Stewartby as it “will not be viable as either a primary or a secondary school in the foreseeable future”.

Marston Vale School

However, members of the Children’s Services Overview and Scrutiny Committee (Monday, October 31) were told that the council, and its partners, are working to ensure the pupils’ education will not be affected.

Councillor Carl Meader (Labour, Kempston South) told the committee he had been involved with a three-tier to two change in his ward “a few years back”.

“Many of [the parents] weren’t overly concerned about the three-tier to two-tier conversion,” he said.

“But it was their children’s education during that transition process [that worried them], and I understand their concerns.

“I think that this consultation process will undoubtedly throw that up, I’m sure it will,” he said.

Chris Morris, Bedford Borough Council’s acting chief officer for education, replied: “I completely agree, and that’s one of the reasons why we really made sure that we had clear conversations with Marston Vale [Middle School] and with Wootton [Upper].

“Because the main issue is those children in the middle school whilst it’s in the process of closing.

“We wanted to ensure that we didn’t have a situation of a really slow and protracted winding down of that school because that’s not good for anyone.

“It’s not good for staff, it’s not good for the children, and it’s not good for the families,” he said.

Mr Morris added that transition work is already in place for the pupils applying to go to Marston Vale will ‘port’ across to Wootton “in a supported manner”.

“There’s a joint letter and joint statement coming out from Chiltern Learning Trust and from Wootton Academy Trust, who run Wootton Upper School, about that commitment to working together.

“It’s making sure that those children actually have almost a better deal than maybe those coming before them.

“We know they’re going to be guaranteed a place in Wootton in Years 7 and 8 as they get ported across.

“So transition is going to be really, really, supportive and we can start planning for that now.

“[Parents are] having to make a decision about applications for middle schools,” he said.

“Marston Vale’s open day I think is this week or next week, so parents will have an opportunity to ask those questions.

“And to hopefully be reassured that if they do choose to send their children to Marston Vale Middle School they are still going to be going to a thriving school for that time.