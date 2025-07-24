Father and son graduate together with PhDs from Cranfield University

It was a family affair – and the first time a father and son have graduated together at Cranfield University.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Bedford Today, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Gary Fox and his son Harvey were both awarded PhDs from the Centre for Design Engineering. And from sharing the highs and the lows, they said the support they had from each other was fundamental to their unique journey.

“It’s been a lifelong ambition to get a PhD” said Gary 62, from Banbury. “Getting into the gown, it was one of those moments where you just go ‘wow’.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Harvey, 27, added: “It was great to have Dad in a similar position, knowing everything about the centre [I worked in], and a lot about my research. To be able to just talk openly with him and bounce ideas off each other, I think was an incredible opportunity.”

Gary Fox and his son Harvey have both been awarded PhDs from Cranfield University.

“I think we lived each other’s PhDs” agreed Gary. “I know his PhD probably as well as he knows mine, and that’s an incredible thing because [doing a PhD] can be quite a lonely journey. There are moments where you get frustrated and you think you’re not making progress, and then the other person gives you that inspiration when it’s needed.”

Gary’s research explored how businesses can design digital ecosystems to drive innovation, while Harvey took on the ‘Reinvent the Toilet Challenge’ with the Bill & Melinda Gates Foundation, working to improve access to safe sanitation around the world. The system was recently featured at the Chelsea Flower Show.

Harvey will continue his Cranfield journey by becoming a member of staff as a Research Fellow in the Centre for Design Engineering.