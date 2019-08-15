‘Excellent’ A Level results at Mark Rutherford School

A Level results at Mark Rutherford were summed up in a single word this year: ‘excellent’.

More than 30 courses saw a 100 per cent pass rate. Over 36 per cent of all A Level results were graded at A* or A, and 50 per cent achieved at least one A* or A grade.

Outstanding faculties included art, drama, English language, music, and BTEC performing arts and sports science.

Mrs Foster, deputy headteacher and director of sixth form, said “We are very pleased with another year of excellent and continually improving A Level results.

“We would like to congratulate students and staff for their continued hard work and commitment to achieving such excellent outcomes and we thank parents/carers for their continued support too. We wish everyone all the very best for their future.”

