Dunbia Foundation donates £500 to Kempston school for pool repair

St John’s School in Kempston has received a generous donation of £500 from the Dunbia Foundation to support essential repairs to its hydrotherapy pool.

The contribution follows a visit by representatives of Dunbia Cardington, who were deeply moved by the school’s commitment to educating and supporting pupils aged two to 19 with severe and profound learning difficulties. The hydrotherapy pool is a vital resource for the school, providing therapeutic benefits that many pupils rely on, but it is currently unusable due to the need for repairs.

During their visit, Dunbia team members Amy, Erin, and Hoa had the opportunity to meet pupils and staff, join a reading session of Grumpy Monkey, and admire the impressive artwork created by the pupils. The visit left a lasting impression, with the Dunbia team praising the school’s vibrant and supportive environment.

A spokesperson from Dunbia Cardington said: “We were truly inspired by the dedication, commitment, and hard work of the staff at St John’s Special School, who make every day special for the children. The bonds between the pupils and the teaching and support staff were remarkable. Recognising the vital role played by the school's facilities, we are delighted to contribute £500 from our site’s charity budget towards the much-needed repairs also donated wildflower seeds and LEGO sets, which we hope will be valuable resources for the school’s therapy sessions. We are committed to supporting St John’s in their efforts to restore this essential facility to full functionality.”

Dunbia representatives reading a book with the pupils.

Amanda Rizzo, assistant headteacher at St John’s School, expressed her gratitude: “We are very grateful to have been chosen to receive such a generous donation of £500 from Dunbia Cardington. Amy, Erin, and Hoa spent time visiting our classrooms and meeting our pupils, who gave them a beautiful thank you card created by our P6 pupils. Their generosity and kindness mean so much to us, and this contribution will go a long way in helping us repair our hydrotherapy pool, ensuring it can once again provide the therapeutic benefits our pupils need.”

The donation reflects Dunbia’s ongoing commitment to supporting local communities and making a meaningful difference. St John’s School is thrilled about the improvements this funding will bring and looks forward to continuing its partnership with Dunbia to further enhance the pupils' learning and development experience.