Duke of Gloucester officially opens Bedford Greenacre Independent School

The Duke of Gloucester received a right Royal welcome when he officially opened the new Bedford Greenacre Independent School today (Friday).

He toured the school, the culmination of the successful merger of two smaller independent schools, before unveiling a commemorative plaque marking the start of a new era for the school in its new premises.

The new building allows pupils from EYFS (Early Years Foundation Stage) to Sixth Form to come together on one site in a co-educational, non-selective, environment. The 40-acre semi-rural location provides more space and the design optimises the natural light, increases natural ventilation, and maximises the outside space, which is beneficial to the wellbeing of the pupils and staff.

His Royal Highness was introduced to BGI School representatives, including Ian Daniel (principal) and David Eyton-Williams (chair of trustees). The Duke also met Gerard Pellikaan (owner of Pellikaan Construction Ltd) and Simon Reid (managing director of Lungfish Architects) to learn about the innovative design of the new building.

The architecture and landscaping was inspired by the ‘Forest School’ ethos, and its rural setting. The design is based on the belief that education is formed on play and activity whilst creativity is nurtured through self-activity and investigation. The new environment feeds into the ‘learner led’ approach and hands-on exploration, allowing the children to develop their self-esteem, confidence and independence.

The red carpet event was also attended by Bedford MP Mohammed Yasin, Mayor of Bedford Borough, Tom Wootton, Assistant Chief Constable John Murphy, and Susan Lousada the Lord Lieutenant of Bedfordshire.

Principal Ian Daniel, said: “We are immensely proud to showcase our unique school to His Royal Highness and express our gratitude for his visit today.”

Mrs Lousada added: “It was a great honour for me to join His Royal Highness at the official opening of Bedford Greenacres School. With beautiful views over the north Bedfordshire countryside the school will provide such a wonderful environment in which pupils can enjoy all the learning opportunities available within this purpose-built facility. Thank you to Head Ian Daniel and his team for making us feel so welcome.”

Pupils moved into the new school which is located on a 40-acre site in Clapham Road, Bedford, on January 7.