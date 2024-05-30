Double Ofsted ‘outstanding’ victory for Cherry Trees Day Nursery near Bedford
An outcome achieved by only 14% of all English Early Years providers, the inspector praised the “deep understanding” of the staff team in knowing “how to most effectively support children’s learning” and “provide excellent care and education” across all age groups.
In the report, the inspector credited “dedicated and nurturing” practitioners at the award-winning setting on Duncan Road for helping to encourage communication from an early age, as well as purposefully introducing an array of resources to help children regulate emotions and feelings, resulting in the “exceptional behaviour and attitudes children display.”
Support for children with special needs and/or disabilities and those who speak English as an additional language was also noted, with the inspector commending the “excellent progress” made, with regular assessments to help “promote new achievements”, adding “children’s identities are celebrated” which promotes a “respectful and diverse community.”
Partnerships with families were also admired by the inspector who observed “staff have a deep respect for the views and knowledge parents have about their own children” and provide carers with “a wealth of information to help support them” including resource sacks and books to navigate life changes including preparing for school and potty training.
Katrina Rodden, Ofsted inspector, said: “Children thrive in this inspiring and friendly nursery. They enthusiastically explore and investigate with their friends, rapidly building on what they already know and understand. Leaders create a strong ethos for children to become confident, independent learners, which is evident throughout the nursery.”
Amy Fenn, Cherry Trees Day nursery manager, said: “Receiving our second Outstanding outcome from Ofsted is a testament to the devotion of our team and unwavering support of our nursery families, who this wouldn’t be possible without. We are so proud of this achievement and will not become complacent, as our focus is always on striving for excellence and creating the best outcomes for every child.”