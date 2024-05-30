Double Ofsted ‘Outstanding’ victory for Cherry Trees Day Nursery

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

There was cause for celebration at Cherry Trees Day Nursery in Cranfield as proud parents and practitioners learnt that the setting had achieved Ofsted-rated ‘Outstanding’ status for the second time running, following an inspection in April.

An outcome achieved by only 14% of all English Early Years providers, the inspector praised the “deep understanding” of the staff team in knowing “how to most effectively support children’s learning” and “provide excellent care and education” across all age groups.

In the report, the inspector credited “dedicated and nurturing” practitioners at the award-winning setting on Duncan Road for helping to encourage communication from an early age, as well as purposefully introducing an array of resources to help children regulate emotions and feelings, resulting in the “exceptional behaviour and attitudes children display.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Bedford Today, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Support for children with special needs and/or disabilities and those who speak English as an additional language was also noted, with the inspector commending the “excellent progress” made, with regular assessments to help “promote new achievements”, adding “children’s identities are celebrated” which promotes a “respectful and diverse community.”

Cherry Trees children and colleagues celebrate the achievement

Partnerships with families were also admired by the inspector who observed “staff have a deep respect for the views and knowledge parents have about their own children” and provide carers with “a wealth of information to help support them” including resource sacks and books to navigate life changes including preparing for school and potty training.

Ofsted Inspector, Katrina Rodden explained;

“Children thrive in this inspiring and friendly nursery. They enthusiastically explore and investigate with their friends, rapidly building on what they already know and understand. Leaders create a strong ethos for children to become confident, independent learners, which is evident throughout the nursery.”

Cherry Trees Day Nursery Manager, Amy Fenn explained;