Don't be a birdbrain and miss out on this parrot fundraiser near Bedford

You know what they say: What can one parrot do? Not as much as toucan.

Well, fear not, as there will be a plethora of parrots at Turvey House this Sunday for a fundraiser to help their conservation.

The World Parrot Trust’s Free Flight aims to be the UK’s biggest public free-flight demonstration event and runs from from 11am to 5pm.

The event will take place on Sunday (August 13) at Turvey House

As well as flying parrots of all sizes and species, there’ll also be educational talks, face painting, a bouncy castle, hands-on experiences such as parrot painting workshops and parrot toy-making station for creative bird lovers.

Charlotte Foxhall, World Parrot Trust’s special projects manager, said: “Sadly parrots are still the most threatened bird group in the world, so raising awareness and helping inspire the public of their importance and beauty is vital to their protection for future generations.”