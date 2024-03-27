Do you fancy joining the team of governors at Rivertree Free School in Bedford?

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Are you passionate about driving positive change and ensuring the best outcomes for all pupils, regardless of their starting points?

Rivertree Free School in Bedford – which is opening in autumn – is seeking enthusiastic individuals to join its team of voluntary governors and make a difference in the school community.

To express your interest or for more information, contact Val Pendall [email protected]