Did you go to Bedford's Pilgrim Upper School? Well, they're having a reunion

Did you go to Pilgrim Upper School?

Well, they’re having a reunion to mark 60 years since it opened.

The event will be at Pilgrim Sports Hall, Brickhill Drive in September and is already proving so popular, organisers are spreading the event over two nights.

The first intake of Pilgrim School in 1962

Former student Paul Feary has even set up a Facebook page for any interested former pupils.

For the uninitiated, the school opened in 1962. It was, in effect, a grammar school, though never officially named one.

In the early 1970s, education in the county changed to a new comprehensive education model which did away with the 11+ exam and Pilgrim became a non-selective upper school.

It closed in the late 80s when it merged with John Howard Upper School in Biddenham to form the new Biddenham Upper School.

Pilgrim Upper School, in Brickhill

Paul said: “There is a Facebook page with almost 2K members and when I started asking if people were interested [in a reunion], those who had been there when it was an upper school asked who it was for.

“As a result of that, we’ve had over 320 people wanting to come. The largest building on the Pilgrim site only holds 260 so we’ve had to spread it over two nights.”

The event takes place on September 2 and 3rd, from 6p-11pm and tickets are £15.

