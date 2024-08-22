Daubeney Academy students achieve excellent GCSE results
Chris Carter, Headteacher at Daubeney Academy, said: “Daubeney's GCSE results this year have been the best the school has ever had, with a significant improvement in the progress pupils have made.
“This is testament and validation to all of the hard work that has gone in from both teachers and pupils here at the school. We are delighted for our pupils and all of our families collecting results today.”
Adrian Rogers, CEO of The Chiltern Learning Trust, added: “The achievements of Daubeney Academy’s students reflect the dedication and commitment of everyone involved in what has been an exceptionally challenging few years for this cohort. Well done to everyone.”
