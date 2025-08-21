Daubeney Academy celebrate students’ record-breaking GCSE progress

Daubeney Academy students celebrate their results

Year 11 students gathered today at Daubeney Academy, part of Chiltern Learning Trust, to celebrate yet another set of excellent GCSE results.

Daubeney Academy, Kempston, is thrilled to announce a record-breaking year for GCSE results, with students achieving the school’s highest-ever academic progress score. The school’s internal Progress 8 measure reflects the exceptional progress made by its pupils.

Chris Carter, Headteacher at Daubeney Academy, said: “Congratulations to the students picking up their GCSE results. The standard of these students is exceptional, and I am delighted to be celebrating with them today.

“We are thrilled with these results, marking a considerable improvement from our school over the past three years. It is a culmination of a three-year upward trend, with the Progress 8 measure climbing from -0.5, to +0.02, and now to this year’s historic +0.47.

“This is a tremendous achievement and another substantial leap in the academic progress being made by the pupils.

“Thank you to our wonderful team of staff who have provided endless support to the students during their time studying with us.

“We are also grateful to the community of parents, carers and families of Year 11, who have helped motivate the students during their exams. Well done to you all, and we wish you the best with your continued study post-16.”

Students who have received outstanding results today include:

Owen Ashton: achieved an excellent set of results including four grade 9s, two grade 8s and three grade 7s

Taniya Bijoy: earned two grade 9s in both of her English GCSE’s and 7s and 8s in everything else

Olivia Jomon: secured three grade 9s, including two in Science, along with 7s and 6s elsewhere

Diya Ladher: achieved two grade 9s, and three grade 8s

The school’s significant GCSE progress follows a period of growth at Daubeney Academy, which has seen its pupil numbers increase over the past few years, alongside positive trend in feedback from parents, pupils, and staff. Student attendance has also seen a notable rise, now regularly reaching 95%, reflecting the school’s positive and engaging culture.

This strong performance echoes the success of many more schools across Chiltern Learning Trust, recently recognised for outperforming national averages in attendance.

Adrian Rogers, CEO of The Chiltern Learning Trust, said: “Congratulations to all Year 11 students on their GCSE results. The progress you have made is truly impressive, and I hope you take the opportunity to celebrate this important achievement.

At Chiltern Learning Trust, our focus is on educating and inspiring students, a goal our dedicated teachers, staff, and school community work toward every day. I wish every Year 11 student continued success as they move on to Sixth Form, college, or another learning pathway.”

Find out more about Daubeney Academy by visiting - https://www.daubeneyacademy.co.uk/