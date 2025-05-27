Cutting-edge Esports courses launched at Central Bedfordshire College

Central Bedfordshire College, part of The Bedford College Group, is expanding its curriculum to include qualifications in Esports, one of the fastest growing industries in the world.

Now open for applications for courses starting in September 2025, the cutting-edge courses in Esports gives students the opportunity to combine gaming skills with real-world opportunities. Whether they’re dreaming of becoming a professional player, organising tournaments, or stepping into the Esports business.

The courses help to develop transferable skills including digital content creation, contract law, sports coaching and psychology, media, teamwork and communication. They are academic courses where students will gain either a one-year level 2 BTEC or a two-year Pearson BTEC Level 3 National Foundation Diploma in Esports.

The college has also invested in a new Esports facility, which will be kitted out by PCSpecialist, an award winning Esports PC manufacturer, providing students with access to industry spec high performance equipment.

The CBC Lions will compete in Esports at a national level

Central Bedfordshire College has also founded a new Esports team branded the CBC Lions who will compete in the British Esports Federation competitions against other colleges. Students studying Esports can be part of the CBC Lions to put their gaming skills to the test.

Henry Simmons, Esports project manager for The Bedford College Group said: read “I am passionate about Esports and competed myself at a professional level whilst at University. The industry is huge and is only going to get bigger. It provides so many job opportunities for students and despite what people may think, it is not all about gaming. The courses we run are academic courses and can provide a grounding in any number of industries, not just Esports.

“They are perfect for students who enjoy gaming but simply don’t know what job or industry they want to work in. They will gain valuable transferable skills and get exposure to many different sectors. This is not an easy option and we don’t want anyone to think they are coming here to sit on an Xbox all day. Studying Esports is a great way to gain practical skills, learn directly from Esports professionals and find out more about the different careers it can lead too.”

The Bedford College Group is also offering Esports courses at Tresham College in Kettering and Bedford College. They will both have their own ESports teams The Bedford College Eagles and the Tresham Titans.

Head of Curriculum, Robin Webber-Jones added: “Esports is a global industry worth billions and it is expected to continue to grow. We need to offer courses and qualifications which are relevant to emerging industries to ensure our students have the best career prospects we can give them. That’s why we have invested over £350,000 on building new Esports facilities on three of our campuses. We are a forward thinking Group and expanding our curriculum to include subjects like Esports ensures we stay relevant and opens up more opportunities for our students. The world around us is changing and our curriculum needs to do the same.”

For more information about studying Esports at Central Bedford College visit the website: Esports | The Bedford College Group