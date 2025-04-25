Cricket star Alistair Cook attends ceremony to mark opening of Bedford School Mohali in India

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Former England cricket captain Sir Alastair Cook attended his old school as guest of honour at a ceremony to ‘launch’ Bedford School Mohali, in India.

The event, representing a partnership with Doon International Educational Society, marked the opening of the first international school under the Bedford School brand.

The official signing ceremony, at Bedford School’s Quarry Theatre on Wednesday, April 23, was also attended by Susan Lousada, the Lord-Lieutenant of Bedfordshire, Camilla King, High Sheriff of Bedfordshire and Bedford Mayor Tom Wootton.

Bedford School Head Master James Hodgson welcomed new partners from Doon, Harinder Singh Mann, Charanjeet Singh Mann, Simrita Mann and Sonika Gosal Mann.

Sir Alistair Cook, centre, was guest of honour at the signing ceremony

Mrs Lousada’s speech highlighted the ‘three firsts' achieved through the partnership: the first British International Girls’ School in India, the first British brand in North India, and the first time Bedford School has lent its reputable name beyond the school in Bedford.

The ceremony also included a musical performance by pupils, a short history of Bedford, performed by a Year 5 Prep School pupil, and poetry readings.

The official signing was followed by an exchange of gifts, including two cricket bats signed by Old Bedfordian Sir Alastair Cook.

Mr Hodgson said: “I am absolutely thrilled. We knew from pretty much the moment we met Harinder and Charanjeet that this was going to be an amazing partnership and most importantly, we have a shared vision of what good education should look like. For us to be at the unfolding of this vision for a girls’ school 4,000 miles away is very exciting.”

Harinder Mann Singh added: “As soon we were in touch with the Bedford team, we knew that was exactly where we wanted to be, not only for the fact that we have a very similar vision, ethos and values and our expectations from what a quality institution should be.”

Charanjeet Mann stated: “We have been genuinely impressed with what we have seen. The signing marks an extremely important day for us, and we look forward to taking Bedford’s name to India with a great deal of quality assurance and on our part a commitment to ensuring that the Bedford name flies high.”

